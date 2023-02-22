TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Lee County correction officers were arrested after they caused first and second-degree burns to several inmates, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

On Wednesday, the sheriff announced the arrest of Deputies Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore, who are accused of throwing hot water from a water dispenser onto several inmates.

During routine checks, authorities noticed injuries on an inmate housed in a direct observation unit.

The deputy conducting the checks immediately told a supervisor. An investigation later found three inmates with first and second-degree burns.

Howell was charged with felony official misconduct, felony battery, and misdemeanor battery. Finamore was charged with felony official misconduct, and misdemeanor battery.

Marceno said his department “demands accountability and professionalism,” adding that “LCSO does not tolerate the disgusting and cruel actions of these correction officers.”