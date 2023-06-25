TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The FDLE reported two missing children last seen in the area of the 100 block of Comet Avenue in Panama City.

It is believed the children may be with Adalyn Burkett and Marquan Edwards, traveling in a 1998 red Ford Explorer with FL tag number 61BSDK. The vehicle may have faded red paint.

Delyla Middleton, age 1, is described as a biracial female, weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her sibling, Dekarsen Middleton, age 2, is described as a biracial male, weighing 39 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Burkett is described as a white female, 5-foot-1 inches, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Edwards is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE believes they may be in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area. If you see them, do not approach.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or dial 911.