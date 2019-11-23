2 endangered Florida panthers found dead

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic panther cub — (AP Photo/Citrus County Chroncile, Matthew Beck)

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — Two endangered Florida panthers have been found dead in as many days, bringing the total number of deaths this year to 26.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 4-month-old female were collected last Thursday on a road running through Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest, and the remains of a 4-year-old male were collected last Wednesday west of Felda. Both were killed by vehicles.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss