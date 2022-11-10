TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people are dead after being electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County on Thursday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue and found a man unresponsive after he got out of a vehicle and made contact with the downed, live power line.

The sheriff’s office said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman traveling with the man was also electrocuted and taken to a hospital, where she later died.

“We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today. Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who sees downed power lines, or any other hazard, is urged to call 911.