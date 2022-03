FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooter is in custody after shooting four people, killing two, inside of a Broward Transit bus that crashed in front of the Fort Lauderdale Police station and injured three more people, officials said.

When officers responded to the scene, they found four people shot. Two died at the scene, and the other two victims were transported to the hospital.

Police believe there is no further threat to the public.

This is a developing story check back for updates.