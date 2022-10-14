ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two suspects died after police said a Florida jewelry store owner shot at them during an attempted robbery, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

Police said that four suspects attempted to rob a jewelry store located inside the Magic Mall in Orlando around 11:45 a.m. Friday when the store’s owner shot them.

When police arrived, one suspect was found dead at the scene.

Orlando police told WESH that the other three suspects fled in a vehicle that was found nearby.

Police said they found another suspect in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Orlando police said they are looking for the other suspects involved in the attempted robbery.