TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.

The USCG first said that its crews along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and other organizations investigated reports of people in the waters around the Lower Keys.

After searching the waters, they found eight stranded people and two bodies. However, it not known where these people came from as of this report.

The Coast Guard said there were 15 people in the water. Five are still missing.

