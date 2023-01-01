OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and four injured early New Year’s Day.

Police said the shooting happened among a crowd of 100 people on Southwest 5th Street.

A total of six people were shot in the incident. The two slain victims were identified as Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24.

The other four victims were hospitalized and have been stabilized, according to police.

“This tragic event has left many devastated and mourning,” the department said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible act.”

Officers said they are working on leads in the shooting, but did not say if there were any arrests yet. It is believed there is no active threat to the public at this time.

If you know anything, call the OPD at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously by dialing **TIPS.