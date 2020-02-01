2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss