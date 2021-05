TAMPA (WFLA) – At least two people have died and 10 others are missing after a boat overturned off the coast of Florida on Thursday afternoon.

Eight people were rescued at about 1 p.m. about 18 miles southwest of Key West, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

#BREAKING @USCG assets rescued 8 people and recovered 2 bodies from the water at approximately 1 p.m., Thursday, 18 miles southwest of #KeyWest. #USCG assets are currently searching for another 10 possible people in the water.



— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 27, 2021

Multiple units are searching for the remaining passengers who were on the boat that flipped over.