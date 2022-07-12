BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility has left two relatives dead and another wounded.

Boca Raton Police say it happened when family members arrived for a vacation and found a male relative in the home without permission.

A woman who arrived first was killed.

Another woman and a man then arrived on Sunday. A text message said to come in a side door.

That’s when a gunman shot at them, wounding the woman in the head.

Police think he shot his relatives before taking his own life.