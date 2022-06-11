TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida children were struck by lightning Friday afternoon in Brevard County, according to multiple news outlets.

Authorities said two girls, ages 12 and 14, were playing under a palm tree in Merritt Island when they were struck by lightning. NBC’s WESH 2 News reported the incident happened on Via Salerno Court off of San Angelo Way around 3 p.m.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom seconds after the lightning bolt struck a palm tree, sending the girls flying off their feet.

“It was the loudest lighting boom I have ever heard,” one neighbor told WESH.

Several people nearby reportedly rushed outside after they noticed the girls lying motionless on the ground.

“When I turn over my neighbor’s daughter, she was like, ‘Can you help me?’” another neighbor told WKMG.

Officials said the 12-year-old girl was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital. Her brother told news outlets she was talking and alert and is going to be OK, but stayed at the hospital overnight for testing.

The 14-year-old was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, Spectrum News 13 reported.

Further details were not immediately released.