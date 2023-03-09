OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hurt after an explosion at a Florida Japanese steakhouse, the Ocala Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said they were called to Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse on Southwest College Road in Ocala around 5 p.m. Thursday for reports of an explosion with possible burns.

When first responders arrived, they said they were directed to the open grill area where extinguishing powder covered the ground. Two people were suffering from burns.

Fire crews said they took the two people to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is not known.