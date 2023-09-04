PONCE INLET, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were bitten by sharks at the same Florida beach on Monday.

Volusia County officials confirmed the incidents to NBC affiliate WESH amid the busy Labor Day holiday.

A 37-year-old woman was wading in the ocean along Ponce Inlet when she was bitten on her right foot. She was treated by paramedics at the beach before she was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She later told officials she was standing in waist-deep water and did not see the shark.

Another person suffered a shark bite earlier that day, according to Volusia County officials. A man in his 30s was bitten on the hand while surfing near the Ponce Inlet Jetty.

Officials said he denied medical care at the beach and chose to drive himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.