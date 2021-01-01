2 arrested when Florida deputy spots signs of human trafficking

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Florida’s Panhandle led to the arrest of two men suspected of human trafficking.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Wednesday and spotted indicators of possible human trafficking.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says two teenage boys who are citizens of Guatemala were in the car.

They say the boys were smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Agents believe the men were taking them to different cities in central and South Florida. The men were charged with human trafficking and taken to jail.

