TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two brothers were arrested on Sunday in an undercover operation for trafficking over 10,000 fentanyl pills worth over $440,000, according to police.

Miami-Dade officers said David Hernandez, 22, and Justin Hernandez, 19, drove from California after agreeing on the price with buyers, who were undercover officers, to a predetermined location in Miami.

The suspects revealed the Fentanyl M30 pills were hidden in the suspects’ spare tire in four vacuum-sealed bags to te undercover cops, before getting arrested.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Detectives recovered another two vacuum-sealed bags filled with the pills that were also in the spare.

Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police Department

According to an arrest affidavit, David said he was offered $10,000 to drive to Miami to drop off a delivery. He also said he picked up his brother, Justin, in Albuquerque and offered $5,000 to help him.

David added that he was in a financial situation that led him to take the job offer.

The men were booked into jail and charged accordingly.

“I am extremely proud of our world class Police Department and their commitment to fighting crime, protect our residents, and ensuring the safety of our community,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “This operation is proof of the exemplary work MDPD is doing to stop the Fentanyl epidemic that is affecting so many in our community.”