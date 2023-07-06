NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol busted a “mobile meth lab” near the Florida Welcome Center on I-95 Thursday.

According to FHP, the meth lab was discovered during a traffic stop for a vehicle that was suspected of having illegal window tint.

Troopers said two people were inside the vehicle, the driver, a 42-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 41-year-old man. FHP said the two were on their way to Apopka, Florida, from Charleston, South Carolina.

While the trooper measured the tint, they noticed both individuals displayed “numerous visual and behavioral indicators of the illegal use of narcotics.” After making this observation, the trooper then asked to search the vehicle.

During the search, liquid, and crystal methamphetamine, along with the materials used to make both, was found inside the car. The Nassau County Fire Rescue, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, and agents from the DEA were called to the scene.

According to FHP, the nearby Florida Welcome Center was evacuated and closed while first responders helped employees and visitors to safety.

FHP said both the man and woman were taken to the Nassau County Jail and will be charged with trafficking, possession and manufacturing/producing methamphetamine.

Additionally, they will also face charges of introducing felony contraband into Florida, and the woman driver will be cited for illegal window tint.