2 additional cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Miami-Dade County

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo Felipe Dana, File)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is under a mosquito-born illness alert after two new cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed.

Two additional human cases of the virus infection of local transmission were confirmed in residents.

There has been a total of 26 West Nile virus infections in 2020.

According to DOH-Miami-Dade, about 1 in 5 people infected with West Nile virus develop a fever and other symptoms including headache, pain and fatigue.

Less than 1 percent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness associated with West Nile virus.

Symptoms typically appear between 2 and 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito.

DOH-Miami-Dade continues to advise the public to remember to “drain and cover.”

Florida residents should drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying, cover skin with clothing or repellent and cover doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

For more information on mosquito-born illnesses, Florida residents can visit the DOH’s website.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss