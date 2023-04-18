A closeup of the locking mechanism of a closed jail cell with welded iron bars on a dimly lit dark background – 3D render

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals who allegedly killed a 1-year-old earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office said on April 9, deputies were dispatched to a hospital after a 1-year-old had been admitted with “multiple severe injuries.”

The child died four days after being taken to the hospital, according to deputies.

Investigators said after collecting evidence and interviewing people who had access to the 1-year-old victim, they identified Tracorvis Levon Strickland, 39, as a suspect for murder and aggravated child abuse charges.

However, further investigation determined that Cornelia Pa’dreka Roberts, 21, also had an alleged role in the victim’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was arrested on an aggravated manslaughter charge after being interviewed by duties.