ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two people accused of hanging banners with swastikas and antisemitic messages on a Florida highway overpass have surrendered to face charges of violating a new state law that makes it a crime to display images on a structure without permission.

The law was passed earlier this year in response to the distribution of antisemitic literature and the projection of racist and antisemitic words on buildings.

The 41-year-old man and 36-year-old woman turned themselves in Tuesday at the Orange County jail in Orlando, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement.

According to investigators, a group of people dressed in black and camouflage displayed the banners on an overpass crossing Interstate 4 in Orlando in June. Law enforcement officials said the demonstrators were part of an antisemitic extremist group.

Two other men have been arrested in recent days, in Cape Canaveral and near Gainesville. All four are charged with criminal mischief.