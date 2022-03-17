TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tradition of partying in Florida on March 17 started in the state’s oldest city, St. Augustine, according to the History Channel.

Oddly, St. Patrick wasn’t even Irish. He was a British citizen of Rome, born to a senator and tax collector named Calpurnius, according to “Saint Patrick Retold,” by Roy Flechner. History says Patrick was abducted at 16 and taken to Ireland by raiders, where he stayed for six years before escaping. His exact birthplace is unknown.

As an adult, Patrick joined the Catholic Church and returned to Ireland as a missionary, where he spent the last nearly 30 years of his life working for the church to convert pagan Irish citizens.

Florida didn’t officially join the United States until 1845. Before that, it was a Spanish colony.

J. Michael Francis, a former history professor at the University of South Florida, told the Washington Post in 2018 that he’d discovered the St. Patrick’s Day link to St. Augustine on his second-to-last day of work for the university, while reviewing records of 16th and 17th century colonial records. According to the Post article, Francis had found a receipt for an armament expenditure for cannons fired to honor Saint Augustine, the city’s patron saint, and nearly missed mention of another: Saint Patrick.

St. Augustine, a “key center for Spanish power in Florida,” held the celebratory parade in 1601 to honor the Catholic feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. A year before, they’d honored the saint in the city, too, according to Francis.

“At first, it didn’t register because it was so unexpected,” Francis said in the Washington Post interview. “Then I thought, wait a second, they had a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in St. Augustine in 1600?”

He said it was “quite striking” that an Irish saint became the “patron protector” of a Spanish garrison for corn – a crop native to the New World. Francis’ research said the origin of the tradition was due to a Catholic priest and former soldier who moved to St. Augustine in 1597. Other Irishman in the city reportedly helped the tradition of celebrating Saint Patrick bloom.

The day honors the date of his death. St. Patrick died on March 17, 461. It took 1,150 years for the first American St. Patrick’s Day parade to happen, kicking off what is now an American and global tradition.

As more Irish immigrated to what became America, more St. Patrick’s day celebrations spread.

But, it wasn’t until the 20th century, in Chicago, that a now famous color-changing tradition took off, when the city dyed the river green with 100 pounds of vegetable dye in 1962. While many cities have kept the traditions going, the biggest celebrations aren’t always in the same places that they’ve been.

In modern days, the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happen in Savannah, Ga., and Milwaukee, Wisc., as well as more traditional places like New York, Chicago and even Tampa and of course, St. Augustine.