ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The first-ever Brightline train departing from Miami to Orlando was delayed Friday due to a deadly crash along the route.

Delray Beach police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a Brightline train that was heading from West Palm to Miami.

Brightline representatives confirmed to NBC affiliate WESH that the Miami to Orlando train was delayed by 30 minutes.

Friday was the first day the high-speed passenger train service began running trains between Miami and Orlando.

The Associated Press reported that the Florida trains travel up to 79 mph (127 kph) in urban areas, 110 mph (177 kph) in less-populated regions and 125 mph (200 kph) through central Florida’s farmland.

According to an ongoing Associated Press analysis of federal data, Brightline trains have the highest death rate in the U.S., with trains fatally striking 98 people since Miami-West Palm.

The data shows there is about one death for every 32,000 miles (51,500 kilometers) its trains travel.