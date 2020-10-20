19-year-old faces up to 35 years in prison for shooting of Florida K-9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who fatally shot a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Fang two years ago faces up to 35 years in prison.

During a hearing on Monday, Jhamel Malik Paskel’s attorney asked a judge for leniency in sentencing him next week. Paskel offered an apology, saying he was standing before the court “as a man ready to take responsibility” for mistakes he made as a child.

Paskel pleaded guilty in December to killing the dog, along with possession of a gun by a juvenile delinquent and aggravated fleeing, according to court records show.

Paskel will be sentenced Oct. 28.

