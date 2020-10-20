19-year-old faces up to 35 years in prison for shooting of Florida K-9

Florida
Posted: / Updated:
FANG FOR WEB_1538329441221.jpg.jpg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old man who fatally shot a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Fang two years ago faces up to 35 years in prison.

During a hearing on Monday, Jhamel Malik Paskel’s attorney asked a judge for leniency in sentencing him next week. Paskel offered an apology, saying he was standing before the court “as a man ready to take responsibility” for mistakes he made as a child.

Paskel pleaded guilty in December to killing the dog, along with possession of a gun by a juvenile delinquent and aggravated fleeing, according to court records show.

Paskel will be sentenced Oct. 28.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss