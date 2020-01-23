19 dogs killed from fire at breeder’s home in Florida

Breaking News
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An early morning fire at the home of a Florida canine breeder killed 19 dogs early Thursday, according to fire rescue officials. Six other dogs were rescued.

Most of the dogs died from smoke inhalation, according to a tweet from Orange County Fire Rescue in Orlando.

“This was primarily a smoke event, causing significant smoke damage inside of the home,” fire officials tweeted. “The dogs who survived are currently being cared for.”

The cause of the fire was an air handler, and the blaze was contained to a single room of the house, fire officials said.

The home is co-owned by a dog breeder well-known in central Florida.

