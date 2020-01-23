19 dogs believed dead after fire at Florida breeder’s house

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)— Nineteen dogs are believed to be dead after a house caught fire on Bay Lake Road Thursday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, the fire occurred at the home of a local dog breeder.

At least four dogs were able to be revived at the scene. It is unknown how many dogs were at the home, or exactly how many dogs perished, but fire officials believe at least 19 dogs died as a result of the fire.

Somewhere between 20 and 30 dogs were at the home prior to the fire, some of them puppies, WESH 2 News has learned.

WESH 2 News is working to gather details and will post updates as they become available.

