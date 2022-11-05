PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Port St. Lucie are looking for potential suspects in a burglary that dognapped 19 bulldogs.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at 11:21 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a residential burglary on Fenway Road.

Officers said someone shattered a bedroom window at the home and stole 19 French Bulldogs that were valued at over $100,000.

The burglars drove off in a silver car with damage to the front bumper, according to the department.

(Credit: Port St. Lucie Police)

(Credit: Port St. Lucie Police)

(Credit: Port St. Lucie Police)

Police ask that if you know anything, call them at 772-871-5000.