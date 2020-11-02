18,000 Florida workers losing jobs as part of Disney layoffs announced last month

Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., shines bright in purple and gold on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, to celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2019-20 NBA Finals at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. (David Roark, photographer)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) —New layoff notices filed with the state by Disney reveal the amount of Florida workers who will be losing jobs as part of 28,000 layoffs announced last month.

The Walt Disney Co. announced in September that it was eliminating 28,000 jobs in its parks division in California and Florida because of restrictions and costs from the pandemic. Until now, it was unclear how many Florida workers would be among the 28,000 layoffs.

Layoff notices filed with the state this week revealed that 11,350 union employees will be laid off effective on Dec. 31. It had previously been revealed that 6,700 non-union Disney workers would also be laid off.

Union leaders say an agreement with Disney is that full-time affected workers will get get the choice between a ‘displacement transfer’ to another position which could pay less or being furloughed with health benefits.

All the unions representing Disney workers are being impacted but some of the more devastating cuts are to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees who work behind the scenes at theaters, movie productions and live events.

Unionized part-time workers are being laid off in greater numbers. Those full-time employees who are being furloughed will have rights to be called back first until the end of next year.

Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.

The Los Angeles Times reports that about 10,000 Disney workers in California are expected to receive layoff notices this weekend.

LATEST STORIES: