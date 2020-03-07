180-acre wildfire closes part of I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers are being told to steer clear of part of Interstate 4 in Volusia County as crews battle an 180-acre wildfire in the area.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Crews are using dozer plow units, overhead units and a helicopter to contain the fire. Officials say no structures are currently threatened by the fire.

The fire has forced the closure of I-4 at SR-44 and US-92 (International Speedway Boulevard). The roadway will remain closed until further notice.

“These wildfires can build quickly and can be extremely dangerous, so everyone in the affected area should follow directions from state and local officials,” said Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, whose Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes the Florida Forest Service. “With Bike Week in the broader affected area, all travelers should closely monitor the media for updates on the reopening of I-4 and local roads. We thank our brave Forest Service firefighters for working swiftly to control this wildfire.”

