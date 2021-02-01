18 years later: Remembering crew members killed in space shuttle Columbia disaster

FILE- This undated file photo released by NASA shows space shuttle Columbia STS-107 crew members from left to right, front row, commander Rick Husband, mission specialist Kalpana Chawla, pilot William McCool, back row, mission specialist David Brown, mission specialist Laurel Clark, payload commander Michael Anderson and payload specialist Ilan Ramon of Israel. Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas on Feb. 1, 2003. (AP Photo/NASA, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Monday marks 18 years since the Columbia space shuttle tragedy that claimed the lives of all seven of its crew members.

The space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry on Feb. 1, 2003. The crew of the STS-107 mission was just 16 minutes from its targeted landing at Kennedy Space Center when the breakup of the orbiter happened.

According to NASA, the tragedy was caused by a piece of foam that fell from the external tank during launch and opened a hole in one of the shuttle’s wings.

All seven crew members were killed: commander Rick Husband, pilot William McCool, payload commander Michael Anderson, mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark and payload specialist Ilan Ramon. Ramon was the first Israeli in space.

The Columbia mission had launched from the Kennedy Space Center on Jan. 16, 2003.

The crew of Columbia was honored last week on NASA’s Day of Remembrance. It was held on Jan. 28, which marked the 35th anniversary of the Challenger disaster.