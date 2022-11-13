SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — The 18-year-old mother who was found shot dead in Florida was expecting another child at the time of her death, according to her family.

The Sanford Police Department said a patrol officer found Kaylin Fiengo’s body in a running vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Coastline Park.

According to police, Fiengo was found with a gunshot wound. Officers believed she was at the parking spot to meet someone she knew.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WESH, the family of the 18-year-old mother said they believed she was targeted.

“I believe she was,” her father, Ricky Fiengo, said. “Deep down a feeling – I believe she was.”

Kaylin Fiengo had a 1-year-old son who was staying with his father when she was killed. Her father said she took her role as a mother very seriously.

“I mean in a way, the baby is young so I guess it’s better that he’s not going to feel that pain,” Ricky Fiengo told WESH’s Senait Gebregiorgis. “It’s just going to take a village; it’s going to take all of us to help and chip in to raise that child and let that child know how great his mother was.”

Her family said she was also expecting another child when she was killed. At the time of her death, she was 12 weeks pregnant.

Her family is now asking for someone to speak up if they know anything about their daughter’s death.

“What would you do if it was your mother or your child?” Ricky Fiengo said.

Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith condemned the violence, calling it “infuriating.”

“Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her,” he said. “This violence and destruction won’t be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin’s death.”

If you know anything related to this case, call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.