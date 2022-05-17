TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida toddler died Monday evening after he drowned in a retention pond, according to police.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that an 18-month-old boy had gone missing from his Winter Garden room while the relative who was babysitting went to the restroom.

The relative said that when she left the restroom, she noticed the child was gone and the sliding door to the backyard was open. The yard had an unlocked gate near the pond where the child was found, according to WESH.

WESH reported that a neighbor found the child and pulled him from the water.

CPR was performed on the toddler, but he later died after being taken to a hospital, officials said.

WESH’s report said the Department of Children and Families was notified of the situation, but no one has been charged yet.