JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager has been found dead after going missing off of Florida’s Treasure Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard first began the search for Nick Alincy, 17, after the teenager went missing in the area of Jensen Beach.

According to a report by WPTV, deputies believed a rip current had taken the teenager while he was swimming Monday morning.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Alincy’s body was later found Tuesday morning five miles south of where he disappeared, just hours after the Coast Guard suspended its search.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones,” a release said. “We would like to thank all of our first responder partners, Martin County Fire Rescue, The US Coast Guard, Jupiter Island Police, FWC and all of the private vessel operators and citizens who worked tirelessly alongside of MCSO to help locate Nick and bring closure to his loved ones.”