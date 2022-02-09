17-year-old shot, killed while filming music video in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Police in Orlando said a teen was shot and killed while filming a music video Monday evening near a Boys and Girls Club and Camping World Stadium.

Police said Johnathan Robinson, 17, was filming a music video around 7 p.m. when he was shot. Officers could not confirm whether Robinson handled the gun himself or if the trigger was pulled by someone else. He was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Since the boy was filming a music video, police said there is a chance one of the cameras caught what happened.

“The fact that a video was being shot and during that video firearms were being used or displayed as part of the production, that to me is disturbing. There is no place for that,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).