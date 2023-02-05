TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy died after he was shot at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night, according to officials.

The DeSoto County Fair Association confirmed the teenager’s death Sunday in a statement that was also shared by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. NBC affiliate WBBH also confirmed the victim’s identity as a 17-year-old boy.

“The DeSoto County Fair Association would first and foremost like to send its heartfelt condolences to the family of the young man who lost his life last night,” the association said.

Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said at least one person was shot at the fair, and the gunman was still at large.

“Our men and women of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and Arcadia Police Department responded with great determination after the incident last night to render aid and assist the public,” it said in its own statement Sunday. “Both the DCSO and APD followed up on leads into the early morning hours.”

In response to the teen’s death, the DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday, but allowed the livestock grooming competition and Jr. Miss DeSoto pageant to continue in the afternoon with elevated security.

“These areas will also be heavily guarded with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the association said.

The Little Miss (7-9) and Princess division (10-13) pageants will be rescheduled for later.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Arcadia Police Department at 863-494-2222.