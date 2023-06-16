MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in the Florida Keys intercepted a large shipment of cocaine earlier this week, according to a report.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it helped Border Patrol agents search a sailboat at the Burdines Waterfront Marina in Marathon Monday.

The sailboat was said to have come from another country, but it did not check with U.S. Border Patrol and Customs, officials said.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said the search discovered 167 pounds of cocaine inside the sailboat. In total, the cocaine was valued at $2.6 million.

MCSO deputies said a total of 64 bricks were found. The boat’s occupant, a 32-year-old Lithuanian national named Matas Vezauskas, was arrested in the bust.

“I want to thank our Special Operations Unit Detectives and K9 Mako as well as our federal law enforcement partners for their hard work in getting these dangerous drugs off our streets,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.