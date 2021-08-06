16-year-old from Florida dies from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital died from COVID-19 Thursday, according to a statement from the hospital.

“The death of a child is always tragic, and our hearts are with the family as they grieve this loss,” the hospital said. “We are unable to comment further due to patient privacy laws.”

According to First Coast News, Baptist Health reported Thursday that 16 of its 550 COVID patients were at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Four of those 16 children are said to be in the intensive care unit.

