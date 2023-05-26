ORLANDO (WFLA) — A 16-year-old has been charged in a deadly shooting outside a Florida amusement park almost one month later, police say.

The Orlando Police Department said it arrested the teenager in the death of Trevon Robinson, 14, of Hillsborough County.

Authorities said on April 29, Trevon was outside the Dezerland Park amusement center with a large group of people when he and two other 14-year-old boys were shot.

Police said several shots were fired into the crowd.

According to authorities, the two other teenagers survived their injuries.

Friday, the police department announced that an arrested had been made. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Police did release the suspect’s identity, but 8 On Your Side will not be naming him due to his age. He now faces a charge of first-degree murder.