TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested and charged after fleeing troopers in a stolen Mercedes on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a traffic stop was conducted after a white Mercedes SUV cut off the trooper while changing lanes, and had illegal tint along with an attached temporary tag that was not registered to any car.

As they tried to pull the Mercedes over, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Nicola of Kissimmee, fled at speeds over 100 mph, side-swiping another vehicle and driving the wrong way multiple times.

FHP said Nicola then tried to turn but instead crashed the car.

Troopers searched his car and found a 9mm handgun, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and 15,000 fentanyl pills in a vacuum-sealed bag made to look like OxyContin.

The Mercedes was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle out of Lee County with a fake tag and cloned VINs on the car door and window.



Nicola was arrested and charged with trafficking in four grams or more of fentanyl, synthetic narcotics manufacturing schedule, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia to manufacture or transport drugs, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a car with altered numbers, weapons/displaying a firearm, fleeing and eluding with injury or damage, and reckless driving with damage.

“Despite the unabated flow of Fentanyl flowing into our nation through the open southern border, State Troopers wake up every day willingly putting themselves in high-risk situations like this, so that they can put evil people behind bars,” Executive Director Dave Kerner said. “Despite the advantages the drug cartels reap from the open border, the Florida Highway Patrol will never back down from the mission Governor DeSantis has assigned us; keep our communities safe and fight back against the cartel-driven devastation.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.