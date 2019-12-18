15-year-old student hit, killed by school bus in Florida

Live Now
Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP/WPTV) — A high school student died early Wednesday after she was struck by a school bus in a residential area, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.

According to the agency and crash report, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when the school bus had a green light and was making a right turn onto Havervill Road. As the light was changing, 15-year-old Natasha Dwyer entered the crosswalk in front of the bus and was struck and run over.

Deputies say Dwyer was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert, where she later died.

According to WPTV, fire rescue officials said the teen was trapped underneath the bus and dragged a short distance.

No one else was injured during the crash.

An investigation is currently underway.

