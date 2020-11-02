15-year-old Florida boy drives SUV into swimming pool

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said a 15-year-old Florida teen crashed an SUV into a swimming pool just after midnight Sunday.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the teen crashed the vehicle around 1 a.m. on Eastwind Drive. There were two other passengers in the car when it happened.

Deputies said the teen fled the scene, but a deputy and his K9 caught up to him and arrested him.

“From the looks of it, that teen won’t be getting his license anytime soon,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Just glad the driver and other teens inside are alright and hope they have learned their lesson.”

The sheriff’s office said two homeowners had damage from the crash.

