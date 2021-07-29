15-year-old boy dies of possible chemical exposure at Florida home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Detectives are trying to determine why a 15-year-old South Florida boy became ill and died.

The teen died Wednesday at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Medical staff told investigators they were concerned about a strange smell that was possibly gas coming from the boy’s body.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies and firefighters to go to the boy’s home in nearby West Park to investigate and look for any other possible victims.

HAZMAT teams took readings to check for hazardous chemicals and deemed it safe for detectives to continue their death investigation.