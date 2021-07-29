15-year-old boy dies of possible chemical exposure at Florida home

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Detectives are trying to determine why a 15-year-old South Florida boy became ill and died.

The teen died Wednesday at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Medical staff told investigators they were concerned about a strange smell that was possibly gas coming from the boy’s body.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies and firefighters to go to the boy’s home in nearby West Park to investigate and look for any other possible victims.

HAZMAT teams took readings to check for hazardous chemicals and deemed it safe for detectives to continue their death investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss