ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday after police said he shot and killed a U.S. military veteran in February.

Orlando police said U.S. military veteran Angela Sutton Washington was shot and killed while shopping in a plaza on North Lane on Feb. 7.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crime.

Orlando homicide detectives said they worked relentlessly with the community and Central Florida Crimeline to capture the suspect, a 15-year-old boy.

The boy has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.