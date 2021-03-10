15-year-old accused of killing Florida real estate agent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is accused of killing a South Florida real estate agent after forcing him to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Henry Lee Lewis III was already in custody on unrelated charges when investigators identified him as the suspect in the death of 37-year-old Stefano Barbosa.

Prosecutors are charging the teen as an adult for second-degree murder and armed robbery, Broward County Jail records show.

“These types of decisions are very difficult to make but I believe this is the correct decision in this case and in these circumstances. This young person’s issues are so significant that they require treatment, help and services beyond what the juvenile justice system can provide at this time. If this case were to be handled as a juvenile matter, he would have to be released from the juvenile justice system at age 18. The maximum term of residential treatment available in the juvenile justice system is 36 months prior to release. Any juvenile charge would mean that the person would be released after three years in the system and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21.” Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor on why his office is charging the teen as an adult via WTVJ

Police say Barbosa had just obtained signatures from a customer when the teen approached him with a gun on Feb. 1.

Investigators say Barbosa withdrew $1,000 and then the teen shot him.