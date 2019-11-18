15 kilos of cocaine wash ashore on Florida beach, deputies say

Florida

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH)—A duffel bag with 15 kilos of cocaine washed up on a beach in Palm Coast on Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., Flagler County sheriff’s deputies were called to the beach on Surfview Drive after an anonymous caller reported the bag.

Inside the bag, investigators discovered multiple bricks of a white substance, along with sand and shells.

A field test was administered, and the substance tested positive as cocaine.

Deputies believe the bag was in the ocean for an extended period of time, since it was covered with barnacles and seaweed.

“It is likely that these drugs have been in the ocean for a long time and they just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands.”

Authorities are reminding residents that if you come across a suspicious package, call law enforcement immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss