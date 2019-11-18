15 kilos of cocaine wash ashore on Florida beach, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH)—A duffel bag with 15 kilos of cocaine washed up on a beach in Palm Coast on Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., Flagler County sheriff’s deputies were called to the beach on Surfview Drive after an anonymous caller reported the bag.



Inside the bag, investigators discovered multiple bricks of a white substance, along with sand and shells.

A field test was administered, and the substance tested positive as cocaine.

Deputies believe the bag was in the ocean for an extended period of time, since it was covered with barnacles and seaweed.

“It is likely that these drugs have been in the ocean for a long time and they just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands.”

Authorities are reminding residents that if you come across a suspicious package, call law enforcement immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

