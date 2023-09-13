BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old student was arrested after deputies said he attacked a teacher with a pair of scissors Tuesday morning.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the ninth-grader at Bright Horizons Center in Deerfield Beach was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The Broward Teacher’s Union president told NBC affiliate WTVJ that the student attacked the teacher inside a classroom and she tried to run away.

The student allegedly chased the teacher into the hallway and stabbed her with scissors, cutting her ear, the news station reported.

The teacher was rushed to a hospital, received stitches and later sent home.

“This student has had concerns there before and has committed some act of violence on another teacher, about one and a half years ago,” said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teacher’s Union. “It’s very concerning that, I’m not sure what the exact attack was but now this is a serious violent attack.”

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing and will likely go before a judge soon.