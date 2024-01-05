OCOEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a missing endangered 14-year-old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

An FDLE alert said Bailey Standfield, 14, was last seen Thursday around the 1900 block of Applegate Drive in Ocoee in Orange County.

Authorities said Bailey was wearing “a jacket with grey, pink, and purple horizontal stripes, dark colored leggings, and fuzzy grey Crocs” at the time.

A photo of Bailey Standfield at the time of her disappearance (Photo provided by the FDLE).

The FDLE alert described the teen as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where she is, call Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.