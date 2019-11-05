14-year-old Florida boy fatally shot by friend while playing with gun

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 17-year-old Florida teen is accused of aggravated manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old friend.

Martin County Sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened Sunday night when the boys were at a friend’s home.

An arrest report says the teen and Jamarion Jones were playing with a gun in a bedroom at the home in Indiantown, which is north of West Palm Beach. Deputies found Jones on the floor gasping for air. The report says he had an apparent gunshot wound on the left side of his stomach.

The Martin County State Attorney’s Office will determine whether the teen should be tried as an adult.

