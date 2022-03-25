TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy has died after authorities say he fell from a theme park ride in Orlando, WESH 2 News reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the teen fell from the “Orlando Free-Fall” ride at ICON Park around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

The ride, which opened in Dec. 2021, bills itself as the “world’s tallest freestanding drop tower.” It stands at 430 feet, and can accommodate 30 riders at full capacity.

The incident remains under investigation.