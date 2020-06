CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was attacked by an alligator Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte County.

According to NBC 2, the teen and his mother were walking their two dogs near a pond when the alligator attacked the teen.

According to FWC, the alligator bit the teen’s leg and hand however the teen is expected to be okay and is stable.

NBC 2 says trappers captured the alligator and transported it to a farm in Glades County. The alligator was 9-feet long.