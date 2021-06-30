13-year-old girl sues Florida over transgender school athletes ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old transgender girl sued Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over a new law that will prevent her from playing girls sports at public schools, arguing that the ban is discriminatory and will deprive her of opportunities.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to block enforcement of a law that requires girls playing sports at public schools to have an original birth certificate that lists them as female.

The Broward County girl, Daisy, has played on girls soccer teams since she was 7, but will no longer be able to do so on school teams under the law that takes effect Thursday.

The lawsuit argues that the ban will deprive Daisy of opportunities and hurt her self-esteem. DeSantis signed the bill June 1, the first day of Pride Month.